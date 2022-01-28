Zacks: Analysts Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 42.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DYAI opened at $3.60 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

