Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECPG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $614,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

