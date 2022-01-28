Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.33. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded up $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,818. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day moving average is $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

