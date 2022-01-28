Zacks: Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.06 Million

Brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce sales of $100.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.17 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. NewAge reported sales of $90.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $449.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $449.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $457.00 million, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.80 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Ed Brennan purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NewAge by 36.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NewAge by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NewAge by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $0.68 on Friday. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

