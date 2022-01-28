Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.03). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocugen.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCGN. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,167 shares of company stock worth $6,142,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ocugen by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,101,000 after buying an additional 173,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $19,599,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.