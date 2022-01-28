Zacks: Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post $17.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $61.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSS opened at $4.00 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.94.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

