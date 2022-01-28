Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. RPM International posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. RPM International’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $17,083,000. Amundi bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $10,178,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in RPM International by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. 753,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,164. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $101.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Earnings History and Estimates for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

