Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Post $3.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the highest is $3.48. ArcelorMittal reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,783.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $13.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $14.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

