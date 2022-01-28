Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $812.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of BLMN opened at $19.47 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

