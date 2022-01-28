Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

BFST stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $566.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $247,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Drew C. Brees purchased 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $434,726. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

