Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $916.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post sales of $916.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $925.00 million and the lowest is $910.70 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $906.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

ST opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after buying an additional 104,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after buying an additional 252,388 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

