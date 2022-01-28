Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of SON opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

