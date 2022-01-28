Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. US Ecology posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

ECOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

US Ecology stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 194,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.12. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

