Zacks: Brokerages Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million.

ATIP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 44,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,719. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.