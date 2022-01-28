Zacks: Brokerages Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). BigCommerce posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,284 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 81,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 64,293 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,003,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,208. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.88.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

