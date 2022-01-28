Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.94 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

