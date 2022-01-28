Zacks: Brokerages Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BWAY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWAY stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. BrainsWay has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

