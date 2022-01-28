Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Post $1.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Camden National reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

CAC opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $745.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. Camden National has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.