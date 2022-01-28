Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.71 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $26.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,476.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $16.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $23.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.8% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

