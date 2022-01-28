Zacks: Brokerages Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to Post -$1.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the lowest is ($1.29). DarioHealth posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.88) to ($4.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

DRIO has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

DarioHealth stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $1,160,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

