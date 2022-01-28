Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post $1.35 EPS

Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

