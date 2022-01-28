Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Announce -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jumia Technologies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

JMIA stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

