Zacks: Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post $8.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.37 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095,037 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Macy’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

