Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Million

Analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce sales of $16.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.62 million to $17.30 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $57.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.98 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $98.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NETSTREIT by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 354,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 102,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTST opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $852.73 million, a P/E ratio of 126.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

