Zacks: Brokerages Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $170.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.15 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $150.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $700.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.60 million to $700.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $763.16 million, with estimates ranging from $750.48 million to $775.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average is $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

