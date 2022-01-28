Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post $1.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Prologis posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.07. 3,645,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.