Zacks: Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.94. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.49. 3,530,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,669. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90.

The firm also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.