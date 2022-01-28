Zacks: Brokerages Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will announce sales of $159.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $769.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $772.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $966.82 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

COOK opened at $8.80 on Friday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $516,826,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $24,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

