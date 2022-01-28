Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Announce -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $51,533.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,436. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

