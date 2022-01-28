Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.69. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $96.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $49,030,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $40,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

