Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZAL. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €104.00 ($118.18) target price on Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.50 ($117.61).

ZAL traded down €1.26 ($1.43) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €65.24 ($74.14). 1,081,256 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.27. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

