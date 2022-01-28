Zano (ZANO) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Zano has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and $146,279.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00003406 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,388.36 or 1.00075073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00077471 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00251777 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00162989 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.93 or 0.00329837 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,040,102 coins and its circulating supply is 11,010,602 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

