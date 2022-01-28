ZCore Market Cap Tops $130,811.37 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $130,811.37 and approximately $841.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZCore has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,069,650 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

