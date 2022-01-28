Zealium (NZL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $13,800.88 and approximately $13.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.