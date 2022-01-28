Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $367,429.41 and approximately $2,535.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.78 or 0.06768260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,922.67 or 1.00036065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,130,352,203 coins and its circulating supply is 928,636,268 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

