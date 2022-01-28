Zel Price Tops $0.15 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00239899 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00078969 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00101000 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004212 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

