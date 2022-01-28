ZENZO Market Cap Achieves $328,654.39 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. ZENZO has a market cap of $328,654.39 and approximately $148.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00177039 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00028192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00028161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00384013 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00071913 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

