Zero 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,816.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Zero has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $906,016.24 and approximately $26,816.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00247284 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00080638 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00107852 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001980 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 128.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,002,482 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.