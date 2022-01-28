ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $7.00 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $825,789.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00105396 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.