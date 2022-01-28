Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Up 6.9%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.26. 3,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 277,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 168,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

