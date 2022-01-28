ZeuxCoin Market Cap Hits $152,056.75 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $152,056.75 and $1.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00104737 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

