Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 113,795 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,795 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.55% of Coursera worth $24,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 93.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after buying an additional 8,129,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 23,149.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coursera by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 866,933 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $608,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,486 shares of company stock worth $5,453,270.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.