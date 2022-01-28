Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,072 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,260 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 1.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $83,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.80.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

