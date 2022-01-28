Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

