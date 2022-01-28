Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

CTAS stock opened at $371.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.52. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $317.46 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

