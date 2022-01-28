Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $34.20 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,863 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Seagen worth $34,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.25.

SGEN opened at $122.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.83 and a twelve month high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,115 shares of company stock valued at $74,621,821. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

