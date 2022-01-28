Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $36.52 Million Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,680 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.89% of Lemonade worth $36,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lemonade by 30.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Lemonade by 18.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,037 shares of company stock worth $1,827,698 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $171.56.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMND shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

