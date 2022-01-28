Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $453.41 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30,654 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 8.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Tesla worth $453,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $933.73.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $829.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,039.02 and a 200-day moving average of $888.89. The company has a market capitalization of $832.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.32, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

