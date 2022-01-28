Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 459.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,219 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSSE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 13.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $3,994,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSSE. cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

