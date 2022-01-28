Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

